The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

UK diver names Africa’s first pygmy pipehorse

1 User reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
View of Cylix nkosi’s head, highlighting diamond-shaped protuberance (© Richard Smith / OceanRealmImages.com) 
View of Cylix nkosi’s head, highlighting the diamond-shaped protuberance (© Richard Smith / OceanRealmImages.com) 

It isn’t the first time Dr Richard Smith has discovered a new marine species – including the African continent’s first pygmy seahorse – but he describes the pygmy pipehorse he photographed in South Africa’s popular diving destination Sodwana Bay as “a tiny wonder”.

The diminutive fish “shines a new spotlight on Africa’s rich, but often overlooked, miniscule marine biodiversity”, says the UK diver who, with South African marine biologist Dr Louw Claassens and other scientists from the IUCN Seahorse, Pipefish & Seadragon Specialist Group (SPS SG), has now described and named the rare creature.

The pipefish has been given the name Cylix nkosi, with nkosi meaning ‘king’ or ‘chief’ in the local Nguni language. The crown-like bony structure above its eyes was felt to give it a regal appearance.

The pygmy pipehorse in its natural habitat in South Africa (© Richard Smith / OceanRealmImages.com)
The pygmy pipehorse in its natural habitat (© Richard Smith / OceanRealmImages.com)
Dr Richard Smith
Dr Richard Smith

The Sodwana pygmy pipehorse grows no longer than 5cm and is part of the Syngnathidae family that includes seahorses, pipefishes and seadragons, but it’s unusual location and distinguishing features make it a “miniature seahorse with a twist”, says Dr Smith. Its closest relative, Cylix tupareomanaia, is found more than 12,000km away in New Zealand.

The pipefish was spotted clinging to a sponge on 2 Mile Reef at a depth of about 22m with the help of local diver Christo van Jaarsveld. It was classified by taxonomist Graham Short of the Australian Museum and California Academy of Sciences, and the team’s study has just been published in Ichthyology & Herpetology.

Lateral view of CT-scanned skeletons of preserved female and male specimens of CT-scanned skeletons of preserved female and male specimens of Cylix nkosi and (bottom), their closest relative, a Cylix tupareomanaia male from New Zealand
CT-scanned skeletons of preserved female (A) and male (B) specimens of Cylix nkosi and (C) their closest relative, a male Cylix tupareomanaia from New Zealand (SPS SG)

“Finding a species like this has challenged us to look deeper into the biodiversity of the Indian Ocean,” says Dr Smith. “The feeling is that this is exciting frontier territory for the macroscopic nature community – there are certainly many more wondrous discoveries to be made here.”

It was in 2020 that the SPS SG members identified the South African Hippocampus nalu, the first pygmy seahorse ever found in African waters. But both species and the entire Syngnathidae group are considered increasingly vulnerable to human activities, especially from the effects of climate change and destructive bottom-trawling. 

The pygmy pipehorse has a ‘regal’ head structure (© Richard Smith / OceanRealmImages.com)
Cylix nkosi with its ‘regal’ head structure (© Richard Smith / OceanRealmImages.com)

Dr Smith is a professional underwater photographer, the author of The World Beneath: The Life and Times Of Unknown Sea Creatures and Coral Reefs, and pygmy seahorse focal point for the SPS SG.

This global authority, which includes 43 international experts who provide scientific and technical guidance to governments and conservation bodies, is managed by Project Seahorse.

“As we celebrate this remarkable find, it serves as yet another reminder to protect the delicate balance of our oceans before these fragile and previously unknown species vanish without a trace,” says Dr Smith.

Also on Divernet: Shooting sensational Siladen, Seahorse discovery like ‘finding kangaroo in Norway’, ‘Japan pig’ named as seventh pygmy

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@ValTaylor7 #askMark Hi Mark, I’m a newly certified diver and have 10 dives done (all on rented gear) and on a couple of dives my jaw has locked. It also happens sometimes if snorkeling for a long time so I’m wondering if this is due to weight of 2nd stage or less comfortable mouthpiece. If it’s mouthpiece and I get a good one that fits me well (any recommendations?) will dive centres in general switch them when I rent gear? Thanks for any advice Val #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 00:50 Question 01:19 Answer

@ValTaylor7
#askMark Hi Mark, I’m a newly certified diver and have 10 dives done (all on rented gear) and on a couple of dives my jaw has locked. It also happens sometimes if snorkeling for a long time so I’m wondering if this is due to weight of 2nd stage or less comfortable mouthpiece. If it’s mouthpiece and I get a good one that fits me well (any recommendations?) will dive centres in general switch them when I rent gear? Thanks for any advice
Val
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
00:50 Question
01:19 Answer

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zREM4MEQ5NkI0RDExOEYy

How Do I Prevent Jaw Fatigue? #askmark #scubadiving #scuba

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169 #askmark When diving with both an AI transmitter and an SPG, with the AI transmitter using the HP port over your left shoulder so it is on the same side as your dive computer, how do you route the hose for the SPG? Is it an issue that the SPG hose is coming from the right HP port but still needs to be on the left thigh D-Ring? Or would you recommend putting your dive computer on the right hand? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169
#askmark When diving with both an AI transmitter and an SPG, with the AI transmitter using the HP port over your left shoulder so it is on the same side as your dive computer, how do you route the hose for the SPG? Is it an issue that the SPG hose is coming from the right HP port but still needs to be on the left thigh D-Ring? Or would you recommend putting your dive computer on the right hand?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41RTFEM0JFNjc4MDNBMzA5

Can I Fit a Transmitter on the Far Side of My Dive Computer? #AskMark @lyudmilbozadzhiev5169

This week on the podcast, James Bond has donated limited edition motorcycles to the RNLI, The British Sub Aqua Club is asking divers to prepare to clean our oceans in September. And apparently, all of us are extreme sportsters as scuba diving ranks number one in a poll ranking extreme sports people would like to try but, don’t think they’ll ever get to try https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/ https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11 https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/ https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, James Bond has donated limited edition motorcycles to the RNLI, The British Sub Aqua Club is asking divers to prepare to clean our oceans in September. And apparently, all of us are extreme sportsters as scuba diving ranks number one in a poll ranking extreme sports people would like to try but, don’t think they’ll ever get to try


https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/


https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/
https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNEUwNzhEMDZFMDNDQTM1

Scuba Voted #1 On Extreme Sports List #scuba #news #podcast

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Richard Rigby: Scuba recovers, but ‘core’ divers decline
Allan carr: Colin Doeg: Passing of u/w photography’s elder statesman
Chuck A Ruffing: Oceanic whitetip shark bites competitive freediver
Nigel Haines: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
I qqqqqq: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
Recent News
UK diver names Africa’s first pygmy pipehorse UK diver names Africa’s first pygmy pipehorse
World-record dive – to 45m in a warm tube World-record dive – to 45m in a warm tube
Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine is moving to Divernet! Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine is moving to Divernet!
Dive-pro accused of carving corals for cash Dive-pro accused of carving corals for cash
Coast Guard inaction slammed on Conception anniversary Coast Guard inaction slammed on Conception anniversary
Shark reprieve as Maldives U-turns on long-lining Shark reprieve as Maldives U-turns on long-lining

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x