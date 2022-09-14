Rebreather divers to assemble in Malta

Looking ahead, CCR divers will be interested to know that Rebreather Forum 4 (RF4) is set to take place from Thursday 20 to Saturday 22 April next year at the old University of Malta campus in Valletta.
Sponsored by DAN Europe, DAN, PADI and Heritage Malta, the scientific and trade-only meeting is intended to advance the diving community’s state of knowledge regarding rebreather technology and its uses. The aim is to improve rebreather diving safety and performance, says DAN, and proceedings of the meeting will be made publicly available.
There will also be an opportunity for shipwreck diving with RAID Malta and Heritage Malta.
Attendees are asked to express their interest in registering and put their names on a mailing list for updates, while potential sponsors and exhibitors can contact organiser Michael Menduno at info@rebreatherforum.tech
Although called RF4, this will be the fifth such forum. The first, in 1994, was simply called the Rebreather Forum, and by the time of RF2 in 1996 closed-circuit rebreathers were still only just becoming widely available.
RF3 took place in 2012, followed by 2015’s Rebreathers & Scientific Diving Workshop. Proceedings on all these meetings can still be downloaded from the RF4 site.
