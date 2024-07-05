Non-BSAC divers invited to dip into UK this summer

Last Updated on July 5, 2024 by Steve Weinman

British Sub-Aqua Club branches in UK waters are inviting divers who qualified through other training agencies to join them to get a flavour of club diving this summer, with BSAC insurance coverage provided on dives or dive-trips.

BSAC has scheduled two-day instructor crossover courses throughout September and October to allow those from other agencies to get involved easily. The move follows the club’s invitation to divers from all agencies to attend the NW Dive Fest at Capernwray Dive Centre in Lancashire on 27 September, as reported recently on Divernet.

Diving the Breda (Jane Morgan)

“Qualified divers have always been very welcome and this summer we’re making an extra effort to encourage divers from all agencies to try diving with BSAC,” says the club’s CEO Mary Tetley. “We believe our local UK waters offer unparalleled diving experiences and we’d love all divers living in the UK to experience that.”

Divers at Capernwray (BSAC)

BSAC is well aware that many tourists first try scuba overseas and often continue to dive in warm waters, but return from their holidays holding qualifications from PADI, SSI, CMAS or another agencies. It wants them to realise that it welcomes qualified divers – and with no crossover training required.

Around 40% of BSAC members originally trained with another agency. Whatever their current certification, they can simply continue their training from its BSAC equivalent.

“Anyone who ever remarks that British diving is boring, stupid and cold has never dived these wondrous waters, which are never further than 70 miles away,” says the agency. “There’s so much to see, and never enough time.”

Find the nearest BSAC club using the finder tool on the club’s website.

Also on Divernet: BSAC AT 70: WHERE TO FROM HERE?, BSAC DIVERS TAKE RIBS UP THAMES, EXPLORE 16 REMARKABLE UK INLAND DIVING SITES: COLDWATER ADVENTURES