NW Dive Fest open to all – sturgeons included

Last Updated on June 30, 2024 by Steve Weinman

The British Sub-Aqua Club is hoping to outdo last year’s turn-out of more than 200 scuba divers with the 2024 version of its NW Dive Fest, which it is hosting at Capernwray Dive Centre on Friday, 27 September.

Last year’s event was held in celebration of BSAC’s 70th anniversary but the club reckons it can replicate the excitement with a “bigger, better” event that is open not just to BSAC but to all qualified divers. This approach is part of what it says is its dedication to fostering a welcoming and inclusive diving community.

NW Dive Fest at Capernwray (Simon Rogerson)

An expected attraction is that the diver day out will cost participants no more than the usual Capernwray entry fee of £16. Divers will be able to enter an underwater photography competition, take part in the Gold Bar Treasure Hunt and enter a prize raffle.

For those who book ahead, both scooter sessions and closed-circuit rebreather try-dives will be laid on, and there will be opportunities to meet North-west clubs and individual divers in the Club Zone, where guests can network and promote their own clubs. DJ Cosche is set to provide the musical soundtrack to the day.

Dive Fest sounds (Simon Rogerson)

Sponsors including Apeks, Northern Diver, AP Diving, Fourth Element, Dive Manchester and the NW Underwater Police Search team will be there with their own stands. Capernwray is a flooded limestone quarry near Carnforth, Lancashire and the festivities begin at 10am on the day.

NW Dive Fest is co-ordinated by BSAC’s NW regional coach Stephen Dorricott and his team. “We were thrilled at how well the event went last year; members are still talking about it,” he says. “This isn’t just for North-west clubs and members, it’s an open invite to all members – we’d love to see you there!

Divers at NW Dive Fest (Simon Rogerson)

Attendees should either be members of Capernwray Dive Centre or buy the £16 day-pass, and they are asked to register their attendance as soon as possible to help with the planning by completing this form. Early-birds’ names will be entered automatically into a prize draw to win six free 12-litre cylinder air-fills.

Also on Divernet: BSAC AT 70: WHERE TO FROM HERE?, BSAC DIVERS TAKE RIBS UP THAMES, SIREN CALL OF CAPERNWRAY, EXPLORE 16 REMARKABLE UK INLAND DIVING SITES: COLDWATER ADVENTURES