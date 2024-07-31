Capernwray put up for sale again

Lake divers in the North-west of England will be watching to see whether Capernwray Diving Centre finally finds a new owner to maintain and develop the long-established dive-site.

The freehold of the 9.7-hectare Jackdaw Quarry site near Carnforth in Lancashire has been put on the market by owner Hack Enterprises for a second time in two years, this time for an undisclosed sum.

Divers Carol and David Hack came from RAF backgrounds to buy the flooded limestone quarry back in 1997, with plans at that time to add a cafeteria, shop and classrooms to what was already a popular dive-site. Carol Hack has remained as managing director of the business.

Capernwray was previously advertised for sale in June 2022, with the overall price set at £3 million. There was an option to break this down into the dive-centre, lake and 250-space car-park, all valued at £1.2m; and, for £1.8m, 2.6 hectares of land that had already been granted planning permission.

The permission covers construction of 19 holiday chalets, with a “positive pre-application response” given for nine accommodation pods.

The dive-centre

Relaunching Capernwray onto the market, estate agent Savills is highlighting the large number of fish in the lake – which include carp, perch, roach, trout and large sturgeon – and diving facilities that include a jetty with two piers for deepwater entry, concrete slipway and two training areas with non-slip platforms. Depths range down to 24m.

The unusually numerous underwater attractions include a training cave, airliner, two light aircraft and two helicopters, a minesweeper, eight other boats and a diving bell. The dive-centre consists of a conference room, shop, restaurant, workshop, heated changing-rooms and gas-fill and rental equipment.

Savills says that the site, which attracts wild-swimmers as well as scuba divers, will offer potential buyers the opportunity to diversify. “We are expecting a high level of interest,” it says.

