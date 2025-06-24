Magazine Subscriptions
PADI links with gear-makers in new-diver trawl

(Jay Clue / PADI)
(Jay Clue / PADI)

In its latest bid to boost new-diver recruitment, training agency PADI has joined forces with diving-equipment manufacturers Fourth Element, Garmin, Shearwater, Suunto and TUSA to launch a diver-referral campaign.

Their Refer A Friend programme encourages existing scuba divers to recruit friends and family as their new dive-buddies by incentivising them with scuba gear and a Caribbean dive-trip.

According to PADI Worldwide, surveys of its newly certified divers indicate that word of mouth remains their biggest motivator, with 52% citing a friend or family-member as a key influencer in their decision to undergo the training.

(Tobias Friedrich / PADI)
(Tobias Friedrich / PADI)

“When we discover our love for diving and the ocean, most of us want to share it with others – I think we are just wired that way,” says Jim Standing, CCO of Fourth Element. “This is a great way for Fourth Element to be part of growing a community of like-minded ocean adventurers and protecting our playground for the future.”

How it works

Each month referrers and referees get the chance to win a collection of branded scuba gear, says PADI. By logging into their account to send referral links to friends and family, PADI divers qualify to receive 20% off PADI continuing education eLearning when someone they have referred enrols in Open Water Diver eLearning. 

For every person referred, they also earn one entry into a monthly prize draw for dive-gear.

Those people who are referred receive 20% off PADI OWD eLearning when activating the link, as well as earning a single entry into the monthly draw, and become eligible to refer others as a way of earning additional entries.

(PADI)
(PADI)

All divers who refer a friend are automatically entered into a Grand Prize competition, with the person referring the most new PADI divers in 2025 winning a five-day diving holiday for two to any Sandals St Lucia property of their choosing.

PADI members are encouraged to visit the PADI Pros blog to learn how to incorporate the new referral programme into their business. Find out more about the PADI’s Refer A Friend campaign.

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

Is This The Best Dive Center Ever? W\@wakatobidiveresort

