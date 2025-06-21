Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Fiji dive-trip at stake in PADI Master challenge

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Heading for PADI Master Scuba Diver status (PADI)
Heading for PADI Master Scuba Diver status (PADI)

PADI has launched its 2025 Master Scuba Diver Challenge, aiming to incentivise divers around the world to “reach the peak” of recreational scuba diving by obtaining their own MSD rating. That means joining an elite circle reached by fewer than 2% of divers, according to the training agency.

“The PADI Master Scuba Diver rating is considered the ‘black belt’ of recreational diving,” says PADI Worldwide’s chief brand & membership officer Kristin Valette Wirth. “We are challenging scuba divers to continue their education and be transformed into confident and prepared divers ready to seek adventure and save the ocean anywhere in the world.”

The challenge is open until the end of October, with participants given opportunities to enter a draw to win a dive-trip to Fiji, supported by Tourism Fiji.

A trip to Fiji could be on the cards (PADI)
A trip to Fiji could be on the cards (PADI)

The prize includes a round-trip airfare for two and six nights’ accommodation and four days’ diving with PADI dive resort Paradise Taveuni. Two runners-up each receive a recreational PADI eLearning course of their choice.

A continuation of the PADI referral programme, the draw is open to any students working towards receiving their MSD rating during the competition period. MSD contenders must have completed their Open Water, Advanced Open Water and Rescue Diver courses and five specialities as well as 50 logged dives. 

In training (PADI)
In training (PADI)

Participants who register here and answer the question “Why do you want to be a PADI Master Scuba Diver?” go on to receive entries into the draw based on their achievements along the way.

MSD itself earns 10 entries; Rescue Diver and club member five entries each; AOWD three; specialities and purchase of a certification card two each; and OWD and taking the Save the Ocean Pledge each earns one entry.

PADI professional members are invited to take part part in their own version of the competition, with those demonstrating the most MSD rating growth with their students year on year in their region earning free 2026 PADI membership.

Details of the challenge can be found on the PADI Worldwide site.

Also on Divernet: Do divers miss a trick with our puny hand-signals?, Booking Now: 10 ideas for your next dive-trip, Ryan Chen: Making light of diving with a disability, Family + friends targeted in PADI’s referral drive

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me. Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please? Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me.

Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it. Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.
Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Check Out Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Visit the Wakatobi Resort Website:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Is This The Best Dive Center Ever? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Allura: Scuba Show makes a successful return to Long Beach
Wade wardle: Two-thirds of Great Barrier Reef affected by bleaching
Steve Seaman: Diver’s bell discovery blows shipwreck myth out of the water
Francis Hermans: Pipeline: Left To Die podcast probes scuba scandal
Nick Bailey: Diver’s widow: ‘I still check the news every day’
Recent News
Fiji dive-trip at stake in PADI Master challenge Fiji dive-trip at stake in PADI Master challenge
UK wreck-diving legend Jamie Powell dies UK wreck-diving legend Jamie Powell dies
First Purpose Built Dive Wreck for Sydney First Purpose Built Dive Wreck for Sydney
Telegraph from tragic shipwreck goes home Telegraph from tragic shipwreck goes home
Seafari Diving to launch luxury Bahamas liveaboard, Blue Marlin Seafari Diving to launch luxury Bahamas liveaboard, Blue Marlin
How Croatian freediver held breath for 29 minutes How Croatian freediver held breath for 29 minutes
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month