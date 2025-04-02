Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Tragic wreck of ‘safest’ ship found in Lake Superior

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Western Reserve's bell (GLSHS)
Western Reserve's bell (GLSHS)

The latest long-lost vessel to be discovered by the prolific Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) is the Western Reserve – considered for a time in the 19th century to be one of the lakes’ safest ships.

She went missing with the owner and members of his family off Lake Superior’s “Shipwreck Coast” in 1892. All but one of the 28 people onboard were lost.

The 90m steel steamship was found some 96km north-west of the GLSHS's base at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, Whitefish Point in Michigan.

Society members used side-scan sonar from their research vessel David Boyd to locate the Western Reserve late last summer, though the find was only recently announced. 

The wreck lies far from shore and broken in two, with the bow section resting on the stern beyond normal scuba-diving depths at about 180m. 

Western Reserve sonar image
Western Reserve sonar image

Once dubbed the “Inland Greyhound”, she had been claimed in the Great Lakes to be one of the safest ships afloat.

Entering service in 1890 she had been one of the first all-steel vessels in the region, equipped to carry heavier loads at higher speeds than timber-hulled rivals – and tasked with breaking records. 

Pleasure cruise

Historic image of the Western Reserve (GLSHS)
Historic image of the Western Reserve (GLSHS)

The vessel was owned by shipping magnate Captain Peter G Minch, who had decided to mix business with pleasure and bring along his wife, their two young children and sister-in-law with her daughter to enjoy a late-summer cruise up through Lake Huron to Two Harbors in Minnesota. The ship was in ballast but would collect a load of iron ore for the return journey.

On reaching Whitefish Bay on 30 August the pleasant weather turned, however, and Captain Albert Myer, who had brought his own 19-year-old son along, dropped anchor to sit out the worst of the rough conditions before steaming into Lake Superior.

At this point the Western Reserve was caught in a gale and started to break up at around 9pm.

Steering-post (GLSHS)
Steering-post (GLSHS)
Port running light (GLSHS)
Port running light (GLSHS)

The family-members and crew were able to board and launch the two lifeboats, but one of these, of metal construction, quickly capsized and the other, timber boat was able to recover only two of the crew who had gone missing.

Ten minutes later the Western Reserve sank, leaving the occupants of the remaining lifeboat alone in the darkness as the gale persisted.

A steamship passed close during the next 10 hours, but its crew failed to see the lifeboat, which was not equipped with flares. At about 7.30am it had reached within a mile of Lake Superior’s south-eastern shore but unfortunately it overturned in the breakers there. Only wheelsman Harry Stewart survived the ordeal to tell the story

Broken forward mast (GLSHS)
Broken forward mast (GLSHS)
Foremast lying across the windlass in the bow area (GLSHS)
Foremast lying across bow windlass (GLSHS)

A subsequent inquiry indicated that the shipbuilder had constructed Western Reserve using contaminated steel that was brittle, rendering it vulnerable to metal fatigue. The tragedy would lead to more rigorous standards for the use of steel plate in US shipbuilding. 

Distant image

GLSHS director of marine operations Darryl Ertel and his brother and first mate Dan had been searching for the Western Reserve over the past two years, and finally picked up a mark on the port side of the David Boyd.

They had been scanning out to about 800m either side of the boat and the distant image was small, but when Darryl measured the shadow it extended to about 12m. 

Capstan pole rack in the port gunwhale of the bow area (GLSHS)
Capstan-pole rack on the port gunwale in the bow area (GLSHS)
Bow and anchor chains (GLSHS)
Bow and anchor-chains (GLSHS)

“So we went back over the top of the ship and saw that it had cargo-hatches, and it looked like it was broken in two, one half on top of the other and each half measured with the side-scan 150ft [45m] long,” said Darryl Ertel. “Then we measured the width and it was right on, so we knew that we’d found the Western Reserve.”

An ROV was deployed, locating features such as the ship’s bell to confirm the Ertel brothers’ initial identification.

The sinking of the Western Reserve (Robert McGreevy - GLSHS)
The sinking of the Western Reserve (Robert McGreevy / GLSHS)

“Every shipwreck has its own story, but some are just that much more tragic,” commented the GLSHS’s executive director Bruce Lynn. “It just reinforces how dangerous the Great Lakes can be… any time of year.”

Also on Divernet: 130-year-old lake steamer found 200m deep, Lake wreck discovery can’t explain captain’s odd behaviour, 100-year-old wreck: mate went back for dog, Satellite tug discovered at 90m in Lake Superior

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
How Do Valves Work on Twin Cylinders? #askmark @mostafametwally1 #askmark hi Mark. Could you do a video on how to deal with the valves and manifold on twin cylinders. It’s confusing to remember which way to open the valves and it’s easy to get wrong particularly in emergencies. Thanks #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

How Do Valves Work on Twin Cylinders? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark hi Mark. Could you do a video on how to deal with the valves and manifold on twin cylinders. It’s confusing to remember which way to open the valves and it’s easy to get wrong particularly in emergencies. Thanks
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

How Do Valves Work on Twin Cylinders? #askmark

@timpell49 #AskMark Mark great video love your content I recently had my cylinder hydro tested it was filled with air how long can you keep the air in the cylinder before you use it .Also dive shop can drain the air and fill with nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark great video love your content I recently had my cylinder hydro tested it was filled with air how long can you keep the air in the cylinder before you use it .Also dive shop can drain the air and fill with nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

How Long Can You Keep Air in a Cylinder? #AskMark #scubadiving

Full List of Dive Shows with Links: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI) FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers. 00:00 Introduction 01:35 Scuba.com Ad 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Full List of Dive Shows with Links:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker
FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia
MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show
APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show
JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks
NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.
00:00 Introduction
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterranean
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Scuba Show
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Diving Talks
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Upcoming Dive Shows in 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Lucía: 4 divers die after being sucked into pipe
Nilo: Meet the world’s most widely travelled diver
Bob: Why SeeDeep dive glasses are over the top  
Evan Geyer: Magical Manta Ray Migration
Angus H Day: Emperor Seven Seas ravaged by fire
Recent News
Tragic wreck of ‘safest’ ship found in Lake Superior Tragic wreck of ‘safest’ ship found in Lake Superior
Greek tech divers find WW2 Australian bomber Greek tech divers find WW2 Australian bomber
Feel like royalty at Marsa Nakari Feel like royalty at Marsa Nakari
IANTD and SEI adopt ‘Powered By DAN’ First Aid programmes IANTD and SEI adopt ‘Powered By DAN’ First Aid programmes
Emperor Group launch range of new immersive experiences, Emperor Adventure Emperor Group launch range of new immersive experiences, Emperor Adventure
Divers and snorkellers urged to take action for UK waters with Motion for the Ocean Divers and snorkellers urged to take action for UK waters with Motion for the Ocean
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month