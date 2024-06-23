The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

400 hours’ diving as bio-student stands up for tumorous turtles

1 User reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter

Last Updated on June 23, 2024 by Steve Weinman

Hawaiian high-school student Maddux Springer was diving in Kaneohe Bay, Oahu during the Covid-19 pandemic when he started noticing the number of green turtles displaying large tumours all over their bodies. 

The problem, it turned out, was not new – but its disturbing root cause had never been pinpointed. 

His observations led Maddux to spend the next two years researching the issue. Now 18, just graduated from Iolani School in Honolulu and preparing to study marine biology at the University of Oregon this autumn, he is also set to meet Hawaii’s governor to discuss ways of tackling the problem – which, it seems, has flagged up a much bigger one.

Green turtle champion Maddux Springer
Green turtle champion Maddux Springer

This summer he is continuing his green turtle studies through a National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) internship, and his initiative on the turtles’ behalf is already bringing rewards.

It has just won him the Society of Science’s Peggy Scripps Award for Science Communication and a prize of US $10,000 at the 2024 Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair, said to be the world’s biggest pre-college science & technology competition. 

The research

FP is particularly difficult for turtles when it affects their heads
Fibropapillomatosis is particularly difficult for turtles when it affects their heads

“I would both freedive and scuba dive in Kaneohe Bay, but for this research I mainly freedived because of the nature of photographing and examining the green sea turtles as efficiently as possible,” Maddux told Divernet. “I also had to use a kayak to access the study-sites, making it difficult to get all my dive-gear out.

“It felt as though every other turtle had a tumour, so I set out to try to figure out what they were.” After online and archival research had failed to turn up a cause for the disease, which Maddux believed to be fibropapillomatosis (FP), he contacted professors at the University of Hawaii for guidance. 

Green turtle in Kaneohe Bay, Oahu

FP causes cauliflower-like tumours to form on a turtle’s skin, including the eyes, mouth and internal organs. Agreeing that the disease remains insufficiently understood, researcher Dr Celia Smith helped him with an intensive literature review.

This led the student to the hypothesis that it was the algae on which the turtles grazed (Gracilaria salicornia and Codium edule), rich in the amino acid arginine as a result of nitrogen in wastewater pumped into the bay, that could be promoting the latent herpesvirus that causes FP.

Green turtle in Kaneohe Bay, Oahu

To prove this, Maddux embarked on a three-part programme, assisted by two research advisors at his school and fellow-students. The sizeable task was to test the nitrogen and arginine content in the algae and carry out censuses both of native versus invasive algae, and of the incidence of FP in the green turtles. 

He took 60 tissue samples from algae in three study locations in Kaneohe Bay, and submitted this for mass spectrum analysis. This provided its nitrogen delta 15 content, an indicator of the presence of human wastewater, from which Maddux was able to calculate the arginine tissue content. 

“I then took 20 photographs along two 70m transect lines placed 10m apart every 200m throughout each study location to determine the species of algae and the native versus invasive algae rate,” he explains.

Green turtle in Kaneohe Bay, Oahu

Finding a solution

That was just the start of the diving challenge. Maddux then had to dive for around 400 hours, photographing green turtles in each location using underwater cameras backed up by drone shots to determine the rate of FP among them.

“I determined whether a turtle was FP-positive based on the prevalence of tumours on their skin, distinguishing the individual turtles via their shell patterns,” he says.

Green turtle in Kaneohe Bay, Oahu

He concluded that wastewater levels, arginine values, invasive algae rates and FP rates were all significantly correlated – meaning that wastewater was the likely cause of the disease contracted by the turtles as they consumed the nitrogen- and arginin-loaded algae. 

The tumours were not all external, it turned out – they were inside the turtles’ bodies too, and had become their primary cause of death, before which they disabled them by inhibiting their foraging, mobility and organ functions.

Green turtle in Kaneohe Bay, Oahu

“There is currently nothing being done about this issue, despite the mounting evidence,” says Maddux. “The wastewater that the algae uptakes comes from cesspools, and there are around 11,000 cesspools in Oahu. These release about 51 million gallons [more than 230 million litres] of raw sewage into our nearshore environments every day.”

Current legislation in Hawaii dictates that cesspools do not have to be diverted to wastewater treatment facilities until 2050, which Maddux Springer reckons is unacceptable.

“Once I get my research published, I’m going to try to petition the state to make this date far closer to the present. If this date stands, it will not only decimate turtle populations but also the coral populations, because turtles are a keystone species that eat the algae that smothers corals.

“Without the turtles, the corals will also face grave threats.” 

(Photography by Maddux Springer)

Also on Divernet: GREEN TURTLE SEX-BIAS: NEW CAUSE FOR CONCERN, THE TURTLE THAT HOLDS UP THE WORLD, SEA TURTLES ON THE BRINK, HOW FAKE EGGS COULD BOOST TURTLE SURVIVAL

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
This week, it looks like DPV manufacturer ScubaJet has begun insolvency proceedings. PADI has distributed half a million dollars in their Project Aware campaign. Dorset coastguard have called off the search for a missing diver. And the Pearl Fleet has commented on a viral video of a shark-dive that didn’t go so well https://taucher.net/diveinside-insolvency_proceedings_at_scubajet-kaz9246 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/padi-aware-distributes-500k-in-mission-hub-grants/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/raid-launches-ots-full-face-mask-programme/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/dorset-coastguard-call-off-search-for-diver/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/search-for-diver-off-dorset-stood-down/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/pearl-fleet-hits-back-as-maldives-shark-dive-slammed/ Diving Into The Darkness Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week, it looks like DPV manufacturer ScubaJet has begun insolvency proceedings. PADI has distributed half a million dollars in their Project Aware campaign. Dorset coastguard have called off the search for a missing diver. And the Pearl Fleet has commented on a viral video of a shark-dive that didn’t go so well
https://taucher.net/diveinside-insolvency_proceedings_at_scubajet-kaz9246
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/padi-aware-distributes-500k-in-mission-hub-grants/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/raid-launches-ots-full-face-mask-programme/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/dorset-coastguard-call-off-search-for-diver/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/search-for-diver-off-dorset-stood-down/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/pearl-fleet-hits-back-as-maldives-shark-dive-slammed/
Diving Into The Darkness Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNzRBRjZBMTFFRDU2OERD

Missing Diver Search Called Off #scuba #news #podcast

@preethasebastian8921 Sharks and Yum Yum Yellow. What are your thoughts? #askmark #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@preethasebastian8921
Sharks and Yum Yum Yellow. What are your thoughts? #askmark
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zMzg4MjBBNzZCQzY5MDk4

Are Sharks Attracted to the Colour Yellow? #AskMark

Diving Into The Darkness Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd @emilyZA460 #AskMark hi! I was hoping you could help me understand the interchangeability of a DSMB and a simple SMB if I only plan to use it when I deploy it during my safety stop at 5 meters. I used the simple version for this purpose during my last liveaboard and despite occasionally having to reinflate at the surface due to some air escaping while being deployed underwater, it didn’t seem to be too problematic and so I was wondering if it’s necessary to have a DSMB for this purpose? The issue for me is that somehow I tend to end up misplacing my SMB quite often and so the price difference between the two makes it a more acceptable loss when it’s replacing the SMB regularly rather than the DSMB at double the cost #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

Diving Into The Darkness Website:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd

@emilyZA460
#AskMark hi! I was hoping you could help me understand the interchangeability of a DSMB and a simple SMB if I only plan to use it when I deploy it during my safety stop at 5 meters. I used the simple version for this purpose during my last liveaboard and despite occasionally having to reinflate at the surface due to some air escaping while being deployed underwater, it didn’t seem to be too problematic and so I was wondering if it’s necessary to have a DSMB for this purpose? The issue for me is that somehow I tend to end up misplacing my SMB quite often and so the price difference between the two makes it a more acceptable loss when it’s replacing the SMB regularly rather than the DSMB at double the cost
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yOUY5MUNBMTM5RDMyREQ5

What's the Point of Fancy dSMBs? #askmark #scuba

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x