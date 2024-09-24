Diver discoveries in Black Sea fortress harbour

Late Antiquity amphoras, a Byzantine anchor and an iron battle knife were among discoveries made during a recent underwater archaeological expedition in the western part of Sozopol Bay on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

The expedition was carried out in the first half of September by archaeological divers from the National Historical Museum led by Prof Ivan Hristovas, in the latest part of studies of the Chrysosotira fortress harbour area that began in 2014.

A team of five scuba divers were assigned to work in four zones, examining an area covering some 70,000sq m in the southern and south-western waters of the Chrysosotira peninsula.

Sozopol Bay, site of the ancient Chrysosotira fortress-harbour (Burgas Regional History Museum)

They found complete and fragmented amphoras and other ceramic vessels in a variety of designs dating from the 5th-7th centuries AD, either resting on the seabed or partially buried in the sand, at depths of 6-10m.

They also discovered a Byzantine iron anchor that provided a useful indication of a location used for the docking of ships.

Less ancient remains were also found, including amphoras from the 10-13th centuries, ceramic vessels from the 17-18th centuries and a late mediaeval iron battle knife. All the finds were said to indicate busy cargo-unloading activities in what had once been thought to be a quiet part of the Gulf of Sozopol.

Intact amphora (Burgas Regional History Museum)

The extensive Chrysosotira fortress covers an area of 80 hectares on the peninsula and includes walls, towers and more than 30 buildings.

Its ancient harbour area is referred to in historical documents and this is now thought likely to have been located on the sheltered south-western side of the peninsula.

The expedition was funded by the Ministry of Culture and the National Historical Museum, and the most valuable artefacts are be displayed in a temporary exhibition at the museum this December.

