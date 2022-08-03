‘Freak event’: Snorkeller plays down shark bite

snorkeller bitten by shark in rare incident

A snorkeller bitten on the leg by a blue shark off Cornwall is reported not to have been seriously hurt – and is anxious that the incident should not reflect badly on sharks.

The unnamed woman was on an encounter run by Blue Shark Snorkel Trips, a boat-tour company based in Penzance, around mid-day on 28 July. If unprovoked the incident represents the only known case of a shark bite in British waters.

The operator was open about the incident: “The last thing we want is to let speculation drive the media into a world of bad press for the sharks, under no fault of their own,” it stated.

“We immediately enacted our emergency response plan, with first aid being carried out on the person involved. Following advice and assessment from the Coastguard, the person walked off the boat and received further treatment ashore.” The Coastguard met the boat at Penzance harbour, where an ambulance crew was standing by.

The customer emphasised that her injury should not be blamed on shark aggression. “Despite how the trip ended, it was amazing to see such majestic creatures in the wild and I don’t for a second want this freak event to tarnish the reputation of an already persecuted species,” she stated, thanking the Blue Shark Snorkel Trips staff for the way they had reacted. 

“What was a very scary incident was made so much easier by the kindness and calmness of the people around me,” she said. “We all take these risks when we enter the habitat of a predator and we can never completely predict the reactions of a wild animal.”

The company said that it was “in continued talks with shark experts” to understand why the incident had occurred.

Up-close and interactive

Blue Shark Snorkel Trips offers small groups “the chance to have up-close and interactive encounters with blue sharks in their natural environment” while emphasising on its website that “these trips aren’t for people that don’t have previous snorkelling experience. You’ll need to be confident in open water and respect the fact that you are in the water with wild animals”.

The encounters take place from its boat Celtic Fox up to 30km off the coast, with the water chummed and customers warned that they might have to wait for up to three hours for sharks to turn up.

Blue sharks (Prionace glauca) visit the UK from the Caribbean in summer to feed mainly feed on small fish and squid. The species is classified on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species as “Near Threatened” globally and its fins are the most heavily traded of all species in the Hong Kong fin trade.

Press reaction to the incident was generally suitably measured, although GB News ran the headline “UK Shark Attack Fears After Swimmer Bitten In The Leg Off Cornwall Coast”

Also on Divernet: Shark Angel No 1, It's Official: Sharks Muddle Humans With Seals, UK Shark-Fin Ban Confirmed

Follow Divernet on Google News

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Divernet Posts

Diver Magazine Relaunch

Diver magazine needs YOU!

Are you still lamenting the demise of Diver magazine? Well now you can help resurrect an icon as we seek to bring back the magazine

Wreck Tour 174: Chasseur 6

Wreck Tour 174: Chasseur 6

World War Two submarine-chasers may be small but they’re packed with interesting details for divers to examine. John Liddiard heads for Dorset, illustration by Max

WRECK TOUR 176: THE AULTON

Wreck Tour 176: The Aulton

This month’s tour of a North Sea WW1 U-boat victim is one for the technical divers, and it’s a fair boat-ride out too. And is

Magic Island ornate ghost pipefish

Magic discount in Philippines

Philippines dive resort Magic Island is offering a special 30% discount on trips taken before the end of September this year. Magic Island is located

Mystery wreck

Mystery wreck found off Greek island

Greek divers have discovered an unidentified shipwreck at technical-diving depth off the Aegean island of Kythnos. The 40m-long wreck lies 110m deep to the west

Follow Divernet on Social Media

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
ABOUTCONTACT
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x