Missing diver named: police seek information

The diver who was reported missing following a dive off Old Harry Rocks at Studland on 23 July has been named by Dorset Police as Emily Sherwin, from Poole. She was 20 years old, and an aspiring marine conservationist.

After Sherwin had failed to surface from the dive on Tuesday evening, the Coastguard and RNLI had conducted extensive air and sea searches that carried on through to 6pm the following day – 24 hours after the alarm had been raised.

An Avon & Somerset Police dive-team had carried out underwater searches in the area where Sherwin was last seen but without success.

Old Harry Rocks (Malc McDonald)

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Emily, but eternally grateful for the 20 wonderful years we had with her, and finding comfort in the fact that she was doing something she loved,” said Sherwin’s family in a statement.

“Emily was unique: high-spirited, outgoing, loving and loyal. She lit up every room. Emily adored the sea and loved sailing and diving. She was looking forward to an exciting career in marine conservation.”

The family thanked the RNLI and Coastguard teams, police divers “and all at Parkstone Yacht Club who took over 30 boats to join the search. The search operation was a testimony to the impact she had upon everyone she met and the love we all share for her. We will miss her forever.”

Police appeal

“Following liaison with maritime experts and a thorough examination of the conditions and circumstances surrounding this incident, we have now taken the decision to stand down our underwater searches,” said Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Vallins of Dorset Police.

“While the dive search activity has now ceased, we will continue to carry out enquiries and remain committed to exploring every available line of enquiry to locate Emily.”

Dorset Police have not issued any details about Sherwin's dive, but has asked anyone who might have information relating to the incident to contact here or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240112128.

