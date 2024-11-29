New company takes over Scubaverse

UK dive media platform Scubaverse has announced its acquisition by a new limited company called Multiversal Media, describing the change as a strategic move that will involve serving a wider market sector than scuba diving.

Ware-based Scubaverse Media had gone into liquidation in late October with debts of more than £80,000, according to Companies House, though its website had remained active. The move aims to “fuel further investment and expansion both within niche scuba sectors and into the broader wildlife and outdoor travel markets”, said Scubaverse in a statement.

Havant-based Multiversal Media was incorporated in mid-September this year by its director Jeffrey Pritchett and is described by Scubaverse as a dynamic media company “dedicated to connecting audiences with the outdoor world”. It is registered as a “pre-press and pre-media services” business.

“With increased resources and an expanded team, Scubaverse is poised to delve into diverse travel experiences and outdoor adventures, creating a comprehensive platform for adventure-seekers and nature enthusiasts,” stated Scubaverse.

“Joining forces with Multiversal Media opens new doors for Scubaverse,” said founder Dave Alexander, director since 2013. “This partnership not only reinforces our dedication to the diving community, but also empowers us to explore innovative opportunities across the outdoor travel landscape.”

Also on Divernet: London’s Ocean Leisure store closes, Paralenz out of business, Master takes over Blue O Two liveaboards