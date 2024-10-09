The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Misheard voice threw HMS Trooper sub wreck-hunters for 25 years

Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Open hatch of HMS Trooper’s conning tower – the engine-room telegraph on the bridge is in the half-ahead position
Open hatch of HMS Trooper’s conning tower – the engine-room telegraph on the bridge is in the half-ahead position

A British submarine that disappeared in October 1943 with the loss of 64 men following a secret mission in the Aegean Sea has been found 253m deep by an underwater research team led by Greek wreck-hunter Kostas Thoctarides. HMS Trooper is the eighth submarine wreck his team has discovered.

The finding came on their 15th expedition in search of the wreck – and only after a long-held assumption contained in an old book had finally been abandoned.

When Italy surrendered in September, 1943, the Germans aimed to deny the Allies control of the Dodecanese Islands. It was at this time that the British sent Trooper, commanded by Lt John S Wraith, from Beirut to the Aegean Sea on her eighth war patrol.

The 84m T-class submarine was armed with a 4in and a .303 gun, eleven 21in torpedo tubes and 17 torpedoes.

HMS Trooper
HMS Trooper

Her initial task, and last known action, was to land three secret agents at Kalamos of Evia. In the early hours of 1 October she dropped them ashore with 400kg of supplies. One of them, Major Georgios ‘Toby’ Diamantopoulos of the Greek intelligence service, later entered occupied Athens to carry out a mission called Operation Eruption.

HMS Trooper crew (RN Submarine Museum Gosport)
HMS Trooper officers and crew (RN Submarine Museum Gosport)

On 5 October, based on intelligence that the Germand could be landing on the island of Leros, Trooper was ordered to patrol between Naxos and Ikaria. Nothing further was heard from the submarine.

Table of contents

Loud voice

At daybreak on 14 October the British manned caique LS8, of the Levant Schooner Flotilla, reported encountering a British T-class submarine that surfaced alongside it in Alinda Bay, Leros. 

The caique’s captain Lt-Cdr Adrian Seligman believed he had heard Lt Wraith's distinctively loud voice, so took it that that the submarine was Trooper, as he later explained in his book War In The Islands

Adrian Seligman’s book
Adrian Seligman’s book

His assumption was accepted as correct because it coincided with an order from the 1st Submarine Squadron’s commander for Trooper to proceed to the area, where mine-laying was later found to have taken place. But after the submarine had failed to return to Beirut by 17 October, she was declared lost.

Naval signal reporting the loss of HMS Trooper (Κostas Thoctarides / National Archives)
Naval signal reporting the loss of HMS Trooper (Κostas Thoctarides / National Archives)

Accepting Lt-Cdr Seligman’s evidence, the Greek wreck-researchers had been seeking Trooper since 1998, says Thoctarides, trawling through British archives and carrying out underwater searches. Fourteen unsuccessful expeditions to the Dodecanese had focused on 10 minefields around Leros and later Kalymnos and Kos. 

It was during their latest investigation that Thoctarides and fellow-researcher Spyros Vougidis realised that Lt-Cdr Seligman had been mistaken. Studying logs and reports from other British submarines, they found that one commander had recorded an encounter with a caique just as Seligman had described it – but it had been HMS Torbay he had seen, not HMS Trooper.

The researchers had been misled for years, and as a result of the new information the search area was switched in 2023 from the Dodecanese to minefields laid in the Aegean Sea.

15th expedition

The German minelayer Drache had finished laying 287 mines in five fields north of Donoussa on 26 September, the very day Trooper had sailed from Beirut. This was the area she had been ordered to patrol between 6-9 October before moving on to Leros.

The team’s 15th expedition now concentrated on sites in the Icarian Sea, a difficult area to search because of strong winds and currents. The wreck was discovered in international territorial waters north of Donoussa on one of Drache’s five minefields, using CHIRP sonar technology. A Super Achille ROV was then sent to collect images.

Kostas Thoctarides
Kostas Thoctarides
The moment the wreck was located by sonar (Kostas Thoctarides)
The moment the wreck was located (Kostas Thoctarides)

Trooper is now known to have sunk there early on 7 October, and lies broken in three. No intervention or disturbance was made to what is a war grave, says Thoctarides, and comparison with the submarine’s original plans was enough to provide positive identification of the wreck.

“This confirms a very violent sinking, due to a catastrophic mine explosion,” says the wreck-hunter. “The German EMF-type mine contained 350kg of hexane explosive. The result of the explosion was the immediate and rapid sinking, with the submarine breaking into three separate pieces. 

Torpedo loading hatch on the foredeck. The loading crane with the wheel-shaped control and the ladder on the deck are in the mounting position (Kostas Thoctarides)
Torpedo-loading hatch on the foredeck. The loading crane with the wheel-shaped control and the ladder on the deck are in the mounting position (Kostas Thoctarides)

“First the bow went down, then the stern and lastly the midship section, which had remained on the surface for a few minutes. The bow and stern lie on the seabed in close proximity, while the submarine’s conning tower has broken away and is located a little further away. The scene is quite eerie.”

The bow lies at an angle of 5° forwards, the break having occurred where the crew accommodation compartment was located.

A blast wave swept through the crew's accommodation compartment (Kostas Thoctarides)
A blast wave swept through the crew accommodation compartment (Kostas Thoctarides)

“The fore planes are folded in, an indication that, in combination with the lowered periscopes, the engine-room telegraph on the bridge is in the ‘halfway ahead’ position, and the open hatch in the conning-tower leads to the conclusion that the submarine was sailing on the surface at the time of the explosion,” says Thoctarides.

The midship section has a 7° starboard list, and the periscope standards and radar antenna are lowered. “The conning-tower hatch is open and the upper deck telegraphs are in the half-ahead position. The inner door leading to the engine-room is open. The midship section has broken off where the engine-room watertight door is located. 

The conning-tower (Kostas Thoctarides)
The conning-tower (Kostas Thoctarides)
The inner door leading to the engine room is open. The midship section has broken off at frame 98 where the engine room watertight door is located (Kostas Thoctarides)
The inner door leading to the engine-room is open. The midship section has broken off where the engine-room watertight door is located (Kostas Thoctarides)

“The sight of the accommodation compartment, which has been completely swept away by the explosion, is shocking. The hatches leading to the gun are closed, and the entire gun is missing from its position on the deck.”

The stern section had suffered the least damage, says Thoctarides, and shows a heavy starboard list of 43°.  “The direction-finder antenna is visible on the deck, in excellent condition. The after hydroplanes are in the normal position.” 

The direction-finder (Kostas Thoctarides)
The direction-finder (Kostas Thoctarides)
The stern, with the aft hydroplanes and steering rudders in midship position. The port propeller is also visible (Kostas Thoctarides)
The stern, with the aft hydroplanes and steering rudders in midship position. The port propeller is also visible (Kostas Thoctarides)
YouTube video

Strenuous effort

Thoctarides started out as a commercial diver in 1987, and runs the companies ROV Services and the Planet Blue dive-centre at Lavrio near Athens.

The son of Trooper’s commander, Captain Richard S Wraith CBE, followed in his footsteps to become a Royal Navy officer. “I have been aware for many years of the strenuous effort by the Greek research team to locate the wreck of the submarine and am now very pleased and excited that their endeavours have been rewarded,” he commented. 

“I hope that any family-members of those lost with my father may be able to use the definitive location of Trooper as a focal point to help lay to rest any memories of their loved ones.”

Also on Divernet: HUGE BRITISH LINER WRECK LOCATED IN AEGEAN, GREEK SUB-HUNTER FINDS MISSING BOW, TRAGIC WW2 WRECK LOCATED AT 153M OFF HYDRA, UNYIELDING PURSUIT: THE FINDING OF WW2 SUB HMS TRIUMPH

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@adefrutos63
#askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Review

Scuba.com Website Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Specs
09:40 Review

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Raymond Spruance: SS United States liner to become world’s largest artificial reef
Joann: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
The other Mark: How to Extend the Lifespan of Your Scuba Diving Gear
Michael L: SS United States liner to become world’s largest artificial reef
matt w: Disconnected hose caused Scapa diver’s death
Recent News
Female diver’s body parts found in shark Female diver’s body parts found in shark
Monty Halls partners with HX for The Big Blue Bag Project Monty Halls partners with HX for The Big Blue Bag Project
HMS OCToPUS arms divers to sow seagrass fast HMS OCToPUS arms divers to sow seagrass fast
All Star Tech Week in the Red Sea All Star Tech Week in the Red Sea
Divers raise ‘Atlantis gold’ shipwreck in Sicily Divers raise ‘Atlantis gold’ shipwreck in Sicily
SSI names 9 divers to spread the word SSI names 9 divers to spread the word

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x