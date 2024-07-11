The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Greek sub-hunter finds missing bow

1 User reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
The Italian submarine Jantina was launched in 1932
The Italian submarine Jantina was launched in 1932

Last Updated on July 11, 2024 by Steve Weinman

Greece’s most successful submarine wreck-hunter, Kostas Thoctarides, has made another significant underwater discovery. Three years ago he located the bulk of the WW2 Italian submarine Jantina – and now he has completed that project by finding the wreck’s missing bow “a great distance away”.

Kostas Thoctarides
Kostas Thoctarides

Thoctarides says he has clocked up the equivalent of two full years under water since he became a commercial diver in 1987. The former pilot and manager of the manned submersible Thetis, he started the company ROV Services and also the Planet Blue scuba centre at Lavrio near Athens, but devotes much of his time to wreck-finding projects.

The 61m Jantina was launched in 1934 and torpedoed by the British submarine HMS Torbay on 5 July, 1941. 

Jantina (Italian Naval History Service)
Jantina (Italian Naval History Service)

In November 2021 Thoctarides found the bulk of the wreck at a depth of 103m in the Aegean Sea south of the island of Mykonos. It lay at 53° to port with its turret hatch open, periscopes lowered and its 102mm deck-gun intact. 

Jantina sonar scan
Jantina sonar scan

Now he has found the missing bow at the same depth and, he says, in excellent condition – but far away from the rest of the submarine. “While the bow sank immediately the rest of the submarine kept moving and sank much later after covering a significant distance on the sea’s surface.”

The Jantina was fitted with a distinctive type of net-cutter. “Closed torpedo-tubes can also be distinguished, which indicates that Jantina was not in attack mode, so it had not perceived the danger from the British submarine.”

Jantina’s bow, showing net-cutter and closed torpedo-tubes (Kostas Thoktarides)
Jantina’s bow, showing net-cutter and closed torpedo-tubes (Kostas Thoctarides)
Another view, showing the characteristic anti-submarine-net cutter (Kostas Thoktarides)
Another view, showing the characteristic anti-submarine-net cutter (Kostas Thoctarides)

The bow was located after analysis of data from rare documents found in Italian, British and German archives. Jantina had sailed from Leros for Messina with 48 personnel onboard, and was at the surface when the submerged patrolling Torbay spotted her from 4 nautical miles away. “The encounter of two submarines is a rare maritime event,” points out Thoctarides.

YouTube video
Video of the Jantina wreck (ROV Services)

It was one of the second pair of torpedoes fired by Torbay that blew off Jantina’s bow, as witnessed by the crew of a German aircraft.

More than 20 of Jantina’s crew made it out of the submarine but in the end only two officers and four non-commissioned men managed to reach Dilos, after swims of up to seven hours. Captain Vincenzo Politi was one of the dead.

The periscopes are down and the turret hatch is open on the main wreck (Kostas Thoktarides)
The periscopes are down and the turret hatch open on the main part of the wreck (Kostas Thoctarides)

Last year Thoctarides completed a decades-long search for the 200m-deep wreck of the HMS Triumph submarine. He was also responsible for finding the wreck of the iconic HMS Perseus in 1997 and has discovered three other submarines off the Greek coast, including Jantina. Two months ago he also found a WW2 Greek Navy minesweeper, the Sperchios.

Also on Divernet: Sub-hunter tracks down HMS Triumph off Greece, Greek wreck-hunter solves 1959 mystery, The O2 Rebreather Miracle, First freedivers visit ‘Great Escape' sub, Tech divers untangle Perseus sub

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Suunto Ocean on Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/98r5 https://www.suunto.com/en-gb/Products/dive-computers-and-instruments/suunto-ocean/suunto-ocean-all-black/ Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:47 Specs 08:07 Scuba 11:03 Surface Sports 16:38 Unboxing 19:14 Closer Look 33:54 Review

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
Suunto Ocean on Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/98r5

https://www.suunto.com/en-gb/Products/dive-computers-and-instruments/suunto-ocean/suunto-ocean-all-black/

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:47 Specs
08:07 Scuba
11:03 Surface Sports
16:38 Unboxing
19:14 Closer Look
33:54 Review

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40QUQ5MEY1QTZCMzdFNkNC

Suunto Ocean Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing

This week, it looks like DPV manufacturer ScubaJet has begun insolvency proceedings. PADI has distributed half a million dollars in their Project Aware campaign. Dorset coastguard have called off the search for a missing diver. And the Pearl Fleet has commented on a viral video of a shark-dive that didn’t go so well https://taucher.net/diveinside-insolvency_proceedings_at_scubajet-kaz9246 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/padi-aware-distributes-500k-in-mission-hub-grants/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/raid-launches-ots-full-face-mask-programme/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/dorset-coastguard-call-off-search-for-diver/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/search-for-diver-off-dorset-stood-down/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/pearl-fleet-hits-back-as-maldives-shark-dive-slammed/ Diving Into The Darkness Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week, it looks like DPV manufacturer ScubaJet has begun insolvency proceedings. PADI has distributed half a million dollars in their Project Aware campaign. Dorset coastguard have called off the search for a missing diver. And the Pearl Fleet has commented on a viral video of a shark-dive that didn’t go so well
https://taucher.net/diveinside-insolvency_proceedings_at_scubajet-kaz9246
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/padi-aware-distributes-500k-in-mission-hub-grants/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/raid-launches-ots-full-face-mask-programme/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/dorset-coastguard-call-off-search-for-diver/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/search-for-diver-off-dorset-stood-down/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/pearl-fleet-hits-back-as-maldives-shark-dive-slammed/
Diving Into The Darkness Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNzRBRjZBMTFFRDU2OERD

Missing Diver Search Called Off #scuba #news #podcast

@preethasebastian8921 Sharks and Yum Yum Yellow. What are your thoughts? #askmark #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@preethasebastian8921
Sharks and Yum Yum Yellow. What are your thoughts? #askmark
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zMzg4MjBBNzZCQzY5MDk4

Are Sharks Attracted to the Colour Yellow? #AskMark

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Colin: Double test: Looking for a budget wetsuit?
Ken Blakely: DAN’s response to failures
JR riddle: Exercise after scuba diving
matthew hill: British freediver breaks 15-year national record
Jim: Double test: Looking for a budget wetsuit?
Recent News
Greek sub-hunter finds missing bow Greek sub-hunter finds missing bow
Airlifted man dies after Channel dive Airlifted man dies after Channel dive
Malta fatalities were from UK’s biggest Polish dive-club Malta fatalities were from UK’s biggest Polish dive-club
Looters destroy first Allied sub to sink Japanese warship Looters destroy first Allied sub to sink Japanese warship
Lifeboat responds to divers off Portland Lifeboat responds to divers off Portland
2 Poles die after Malta wreck-dive 2 Poles die after Malta wreck-dive

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x