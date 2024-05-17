River Leven: The barque off Dungeness

In the latest book by STEFAN PANIS, Shipwrecks Of The Dover Straits, the underwater photographer and wreck-hunter guides us through 18 Channel shipwreck dives that have yielded treasures of one sort or another. In this extract – from one of the shorter chapters – Stefan and his fellow-divers are hoping to positively identify a barque sunk 140 years earlier

I was in Dover for a few days’ diving, and as usual I had a really hard time convincing Tony to dive something other than the Josephine Willis wreck.

Something I could understand completely. A virgin 1850s wreck, 3.5 miles offshore, laden with a mixed colonial cargo. Where else do you want to go?

Clockwise from top left: Detail of the sails from general description of the ship; detail of general description of ship; detail of mid-section; plan (Lloyd’s Register Foundation)

But I wanted to extend my research on the numerous wrecks that litter the area, so Tony [Goodfellow] agreed to do the second dive of the day on another site.

He remembered the site of an iron sailing ship off Dungeness called the River Leven. The tides would be perfect, so the decision was easily made to document this wreck.

The anchor

We launched the RIB from Folkestone, which is about eight nautical miles from the site in the Bay of Dungeness. We could inspect an iron three-masted sailing barque from the late 1800s, so that would make for a very interesting dive, where we would try to confirm the identity and find out more, because research on the Internet didn’t give us much.

Off to explore…

Although the wreck has not given up a lot of treasure, I believe this is a very interesting wreck, which needs to be dived on a yearly basis to see what the shifting sands have uncovered.

I would do the tie-in with James Harvey, a Navy diver who became a valuable team-member, while Eddie [Huzzey] and Tony would dive as the second team that day. We touched the wreck at a depth of 32m in quite good visibility.

I could see an anchor, half-buried in the sand, so I knew we were in the bow section – it’s quite a mess of twisted metal plates, as the collision must have been here – so it took a while to get my orientation right.

A massive winch was still bolted to the deck. As we headed towards the stern, we could see that a lot of deadeyes were still lying on the deck, giving a spooky impression.

The main mast had fallen off and was now lying on the deck. We discovered a brass fitting that would have been used to hold the sails’ rigging, so we decided to bring it up in the hope that it could lead us to an identification.

Deadeyes still attached to the deck, and (right) the massive mast with brass fitting for the rigging

Amidships, James spotted another item that could help us! I didn’t recognise it straight away, but it turned out to be a water filter. It was a common item on sailing ships of that era, but maybe it could lead us in the right direction.

Winch on the bow section

Water filter

The stern end of the wreck was quite wide, but a little disappointing as it was completely embedded in a sand dune. As this is the most interesting area on sailing ships, I was thinking we would have to come back next season, hoping that the sands would have moved.

Positive identification!

Cover of the steering wheel’s boss

This time, Tony had been lucky. On his dive, he managed to find the brass cover of the boss of the ship. Examining it at the surface, we couldn’t resist shouting out loud as we found the name on it, ‘RIVER LEVEN’. It also revealed the ship’s builder as A Stephen & Sons in Glasgow.

A set of bollards and (right) James swimming over deadeyes

James exploring on a silty bottom

James exploring and (right) twisted metal in the bow area

James exploring

The barque was built in 1877, with a length of 56m and a tonnage of 806grt, and was owned by Alex Denny. She sank due to a collision off Dungeness on 14 April, 1885.

This information helps me a lot in further research, and through the Royal Museums at Greenwich I am even able to locate the ship’s plans! Another link led to the University of Glasgow, where the archive services have the book of specifications of the ship, which is incredibly detailed, even describing all the equipment of the galley.

Brass mast-fitting, and (right) water-filter detail

