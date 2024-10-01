Fourth Element Pelagic watch ’goes to extremes’

‘Pelagic’ is a word that Fourth Element has previously applied to a line of dive-boots but now it has adopted this nod to the open ocean in naming its first dive-watch.

The Fourth Element Pelagic automatic watch not only “captures the essence of classic scuba-diving timepieces” but is “suitable for the most extreme environments on Planet Earth”, says the UK manufacturer.

The 500m-depth-rated unit was designed in the UK and is hand-built in Switzerland. It is powered by a 26-jewel Swiss Sellita SW200 automatic movement with hacking function (ability to set the second hand), and this can be seen through the shatter- and scratch-resistant sapphire-crystal glass caseback.

See-through back of the Pelagic watch

The Pelagic has a 44 x 14mm brushed stainless-steel case with a 120-click unidirectional black ceramic bezel to assist in planning maximum dive times. There is a helium escape valve at 9 o’clock.

Swiss Super-LumiNova C3 is used on the hands and markers. The watch comes with a choice of 22mm silicone/rubber strap or brushed stainless-steel bracelet.

Design details includes ‘Fourth Element’ engraved on the rotor and on the strap buckle or bracelet clasp. The screw-down crown also features the icon representing the four elements: earth, air, fire and water.

Side-view of the Pelagic

The Pelagic watch is packaged using only recycled materials (recycled PET) and FSC certified paper and card, in line with the manufacturer’s OceanPositive commitment.

The Fourth Element Pelagic watch is priced at £1,475 and is available from today (1 October). Find more details at fourthelement.com.

Also on Divernet: FOURTH ELEMENT ENHANCES ITS ARCTIC UNDERSUIT, FOURTH ELEMENT BEATS BREXIT WITH POLISH HUB, THROW ON A SHORELINE BETWEEN DIVES, NEW WATCHES FOR TIME-TRAVELLING DIVERS