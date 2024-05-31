The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Throw on a Shoreline between dives

Shoreline is perfect for all your dive adventures, says UK manufacturer Fourth Element of its latest product, a “travel throw-on” or poncho made of OceanPositive 100% recycled polyester. The garment is designed to offer protection from the elements between dives while minimising environmental impact.

The oversized, minimalist design provides quick and easy protection from wind and rain, says the manufacturer, explaining that the Shoreline is lightweight at 360g yet robust, and folds into a handily compact size when not in use.

detail studio 4
Water-resistant zips
lifestyle 2
Full protection
5 Shoreline Sleeve Detail 900 x 900
Velcro cuffs
fourthelement 212
Adjustable peaked hood

The bright blue breathable garment uses fluorine-free DWR waterproofing, fully taped seams and water-resistant YKK Aqua Guard zips. It has an adjustable peaked hood with hidden ergonomic toggles and velcro cuffs and comes in sizes XXS – XL. If you want a Shoreline it’s yours for £129, direct from Fourth Element or from selected dive-stores. 

